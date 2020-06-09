What you need to know June 9

What you need to know June 9
Today is a First Alert Action Day due to the threats of flooding, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Marsha Heller | June 9, 2020 at 3:47 AM CDT - Updated June 9 at 3:51 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, June 9.

First Alert Weather

Today is a First Alert Action Day due to the threats of flooding, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes.

The remnants of Cristobal continue to spin through the Heartland.

The threat for isolated tornadoes will increase through the early morning hours today and for some areas continue through the early afternoon.

Along with isolated tornadoes, gusty winds and flash flooding are possible.

After the tropical storm pushes away from the Heartland in the afternoon hours, our focus will turn to what happens as a front moves through the area.

Another round of storms, and even severe storms, is possible.

Strong gusty winds will be an issue all day which is why a wind advisory is in place until 7 p.m. tonight. Winds may gust between 30 to 40 mph, with isolated gusts near 45 to 50 mph.

High temperatures today will be in the mid-to-upper 80s.

After today, the rest of the seven day looks very calm.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.