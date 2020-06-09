What you need to know June 9

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, June 9.
Today is a First Alert Action Day due to the threats of flooding, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes.
The remnants of Cristobal continue to spin through the Heartland.
The threat for isolated tornadoes will increase through the early morning hours today and for some areas continue through the early afternoon.
Along with isolated tornadoes, gusty winds and flash flooding are possible.
After the tropical storm pushes away from the Heartland in the afternoon hours, our focus will turn to what happens as a front moves through the area.
Another round of storms, and even severe storms, is possible.
Strong gusty winds will be an issue all day which is why a wind advisory is in place until 7 p.m. tonight. Winds may gust between 30 to 40 mph, with isolated gusts near 45 to 50 mph.
High temperatures today will be in the mid-to-upper 80s.
After today, the rest of the seven day looks very calm.
- Investigators are working to track-down the gunman who opened fired at a crowd gathered in Sikeston early Sunday morning. Two women were killed and seven others were injured.
- Sikeston City Council unanimously voted to authorize a program that partners police and the community on Monday night.
- Thousands of mourners gathered at a church in Houston, Texas on Monday to say goodbye to George Floyd. Today Floyd will be buried next to his mother after a private funeral service.
- Two men were killed in a high-speed crash into a tree in Carmi, Ill. The impact of the crash sent the vehicle’s engine and debris through a fence and into a nearby yard.
- The search for a missing Pemiscot County, Mo. man continues. Marc Randall Fullerton was last seen on Wednesday, June 3.
- Approximately 150 individuals were tested for COVID-19 in Scott County on Monday.
- The Campbell Hill Volunteer Fire Department needs a boost after the COVID-19 pandemic cuts its main source of income.
- The Class of 2020 college graduates are struggling to find jobs due to the poor job market caused by COVID-19.
- Two popular “Looney Tunes” characters will no longer have the firearms they have carried for decades.
- A decade long hunt for at treasure chest packed with valuables worth more than $1 million has been found.
- Cape Splash reopened Monday with reduced capacity, social distancing measures and enhanced cleaning measures.
