West Kentucky Community and Technical College named in national finalists for $1M prize

"West Kentucky Community and Technical College has a strong track record of ensuring students learn in the classroom and earn degrees needed to improve their lives," said Josh Wyner, executive director of the College Excellence Program. "The college has long been an exemplar in understanding regional needs and preparing its graduates to enter the workforce; it also takes care to ensure that all students are well-supported as they begin their college journey and that students who aim to earn a bachelor's after transferring to a four-year institution are well-prepared."