West Kentucky Community and Technical College named in national finalists for $1M prize

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - West Kentucky Community and Technical College was named one of 10 finalists for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence.
This is the college’s fifth time as an Aspen Prize finalist. In 2011 and 2015, WKCTC was honored as a Finalist with Distinction.
2021 Aspen Prize finalists include:
- Amarillo College in Amarillo, Texas
- Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York, NY
- Broward College in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Odessa College in Odessa, Texas
- Pasadena City College in Pasadena, California
- Pierce College in Pierce County, Washington
- San Antonio College in San Antonio, Texas
- San Jacinto College in Pasadena, Texas
- Tallahassee Community College in Tallahassee, Florida
- West Kentucky Community and Technical College in Paducah, Kentucky
The finalists were selected from the nation’s 1,000 community colleges in a process that included qualitative and quantitative data analysis and engaged more than 30 experts in the field.
"West Kentucky Community and Technical College has a strong track record of ensuring students learn in the classroom and earn degrees needed to improve their lives," said Josh Wyner, executive director of the College Excellence Program. "The college has long been an exemplar in understanding regional needs and preparing its graduates to enter the workforce; it also takes care to ensure that all students are well-supported as they begin their college journey and that students who aim to earn a bachelor's after transferring to a four-year institution are well-prepared."
Awarded every two years since 2011, the Aspen Prize recognizes institutions that achieve strong student outcomes across four key areas:
- Teaching and learning
- Degree completion and successful transfer to four-year institutions
- Success in the workforce
- Equitable outcomes for diverse student groups
The Aspen Prize is funded by Ascendium Education Group, Joyce Foundation and Siemens Foundation.
