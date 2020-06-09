TDH confirms more than 600 new COVID-19 cases, 14 additional deaths; state’s total tops 27,500

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health has identified 631 new cases of COVID-19 statewide and 14 additional deaths.
This brings Tennessee’s total case count to 27,575 with 435 deaths reported. Shelby and Davidson counties account for some of the state’s highest numbers reported.
Among those cases, there have been 1,974 hospitalizations in connection to the coronavirus and just over 18,000 Tennesseans have recovered, according to TDH.
Health officials with the Shelby County Health Department have confirmed nearly 200 new coronavirus cases overnight.
According to the SCHD, 6,119 coronavirus cases and 133 deaths have been confirmed - that’s 192 more cases and six more deaths in one day.
Of the positive coronavirus cases, 67.2 percent have recovered from the virus.
More than 89,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus across Shelby County.
According to SCHD, there are active outbreaks/clusters at more than a dozen long-term care facilities in Shelby County.
Outbreaks/clusters have been resolved at another nine facilities in the county. The Shelby County Health Department said a cluster is considered resolved once a facility has gone 28 days without a new case.
The most recent testing data from the Shelby County Division of Corrections shows six inmates and 13 employees with confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to SCHD, after 700 inmates were tested.
Shelby County remains in phase two of its reopening plan, and health authorities said last week they may delay moving to phase three after a significant increase in cases.
“Our numbers are increasing, and we are alarmed about that,” Shelby County Health Officer Dr. Bruce Randall said at a COVID-19 task force briefing last week.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 9,426 total cases and 154 deaths
- Crittenden -- 465 cases; 9 deaths; 324 recoveries
- Cross -- 61 cases; 47 recoveries
- Lee -- 36 cases; 1 death; 18 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 80 cases; 2 deaths; 72 recoveries
- Phillips -- 26 cases; 1 death; 15 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 44 cases; 2 deaths; 29 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 753 cases; 1 death; 656 recoveries
Mississippi -- 17,768 total cases and 837 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 20 cases; 1 death
- Benton -- 16 cases
- Coahoma -- 139 cases; 4 deaths
- DeSoto -- 633 cases; 11 deaths
- Lafayette -- 156 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 93 cases; 3 deaths
- Panola -- 102 cases; 3 deaths
- Quitman -- 32 cases
- Tate -- 103 cases; 1 death
- Tippah -- 84 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 58 cases; 3 deaths
Tennessee -- 27,575 total cases and 435 deaths
- Crockett -- 16 cases; 3 deaths; 12 recoveries
- Dyer -- 70 cases; 45 recoveries
- Fayette -- 159 cases; 2 deaths; 116 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 212 cases; 191 recoveries
- Haywood -- 35 cases; 2 deaths; 26 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 60 cases; 1 death; 45 recoveries
- McNairy -- 23 cases; 15 recoveries
- Tipton -- 487 cases; 3 deaths; 417 recoveries
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.