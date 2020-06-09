Strong winds knock down tree in Cape Girardeau; Car, 2 homes damaged

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Strong winds are to blame for some early morning damage in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, June 9.
At approximately 6:45 a.m., a large tree on the 1400 block of Themis St. fell onto a car.
Some limbs from the fallen tree crashed into the roofs of two homes.
Police said no one was inured.
We’re told heavy winds blew the tree down.
Crews with the Cape Girardeau Public Works were helping with the tree removal.
Strong winds are expected throughout Tuesday due to remnants of Tropical Depression Critobal.
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Tuesday due to the threat for damaging winds, flooding and isolated tornadoes.
Wind advisories have also been issued for most of the Heartland until 7 p.m.
