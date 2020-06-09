Springfield, Mo. officer hit by car outside police headquarters

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) - A police officer was hit by a vehicle outside police headquarters on Tuesday morning, June 9.
The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Jon Tyler Franklin Routh.
The injured officer was identified as Officer Mike Priebe, a 21-year veteran of the Springfield Police Department.
At around 9:30 a.m., officers were notified of a man at the entrance of Springfield Police Headquarters on E. Chestnut Expressway causing a disturbance and urinating on the front door. Police say officers talked to him and asked him to leave.
According to police, the man then got into a white SUV, drove away and circled back through the parking heading toward the front entrance of Police Headquarters. Tjey say he sped up directly toward an officer standing in front of the building.
The officer tried to get out of the way, but it appeared the driver intentionally hit the officer who became trapped under the vehicle.
According to police, the vehicle continued forward with the officer still trapped and hit a concrete bollard.
A second officer yelled at the driver to stop and get out of the vehicle. Police said when he refused, and continued to drive forward, the officer fired shots, hitting the suspect and stopping the vehicle.
Both the officer and the suspect were sent to an area hospital.
Police asy the headquarters lobby is closed until further notice. Citizens may go to the South District Station, 2620 W. Battlefield Rd., until 7 p.m. on Thursday.
