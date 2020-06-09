Southeast Mo. State graduate hopes to spark conversation with art exhibit

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University graduate Maria Esswein explained the inspiration behind her “I am Human” art exhibit.
“It is meant to embody ‘what does it mean to be human,’" she said. “It’s all about identity and exploring it in different ways.”
You can check out her pieces here. She described the contrast in one of them.
“There’s a lot of contrast with different blues, pinks which or more its like kind of gushing out sticks poking out trying to reach out towards people,” she said.
Esswein said each piece represents the good, bad and ugly in all of us. She felt that message is even more important right now.
“Black Lives Matter trying to reform the police and all these other things, it’s just like there’s already so much turmoil and hate in our country and I’m just, why...let me just poke a stick at it,” she said.
She hoped her art gets one thing across: “I want to create things that are, one, therapeutic for me but also able to address issues going and spark a conversation,” she said.
