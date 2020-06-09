S7HD reports 1 new COVID-19 case, 13 recovered

SOUTHERN SEVEN REGION, Ky. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is reporting one new case of COVID-19.
The new case is female in her 50s from Johnson County.
She is being isolated.
Thirteen more people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recovered to 126.
Currently, S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 265 positive cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
There have been a total of 13 deaths in the region since the start of the pandemic
