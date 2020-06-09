The severe weather threat is diminishing. Cooler tomorrow.

Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. We are monitoring the remain of Cristobal move north of the area. Scattered showers and storms will move out of the area later this afternoon. We will see very gusty winds continue for much of the day, at times approaching 50MPH. In addition to gusty winds an isolated tornado will be possible in our eastern counties. Highs will warm into the middle and upper 80s in most areas with a few of our far western counties approaching 90 degrees.