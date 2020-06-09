The severe weather threat is diminishing. Cooler tomorrow.

Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. We are monitoring the remain of Cristobal move north of the area. Scattered showers and storms will move out of the area later this afternoon. We will see very gusty winds continue for much of the day, at times approaching 50MPH. In addition to gusty winds an isolated tornado will be possible in our eastern counties. Highs will warm into the middle and upper 80s in most areas with a few of our far western counties approaching 90 degrees.
We will have a chance for an isolated thunderstorm this evening but most area look to be dry. A cold front will move into the area during the early morning hours. Temperatures will cool down behind the front.
Lows tonight will be in the lower to middle 70s far east to the middle 60s west. Highs tomorrow will be in the middle to upper 70s.
Another front will move through the area this weekend but at this time it looks to move through dry. This will cool us down on Sunday with many areas weeing highs in the 70s again.