Senator discusses COVID-19 threat at federal prisons

“What’s going on in BOP facilities is nothing short of a nightmare. Today, I heard from federal public and community defenders who have faced stubborn resistance from the Department of Justice when it comes to releasing vulnerable inmates to home confinement during the pandemic,” said Durbin. “BOP should use its authority under the First Step Act and CARES Act to protect sick and vulnerable inmates and slow the spread of this virus in its prison population. Right now, they are putting inmates and staff at great risk and that must stop.”