RSVP Helps Seniors

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
The retired senior volunteer program is a advocacy group that helps seniors across the heartland. Located in Chaffee, their mission is to help you help others.
“We are doing everything that we can to keep them safe.”
RSVP director Christy McClain says with facilities closing, seniors are in need of our help.
“Some of the senior centers they did shut down for a while. But most of them are still serving meals. they were serving home bound meals that were being delivered. ”
She says due to the corina virus, the health and safety of seniors is still at risk and it’s good to see volunteers stepping up to help.
“THere are groups out there and individuals that are doing some volunteering. They are doing shopping, grocery shopping for some of the seniors. They are also making the facemasks.
She tells me that now more than ever, people must step up.
“And it’s important for these people who want to get out to get out and help these that are frayed or have a compromised immune system.”
If you would like to help serve the seniors in our community, McClain suggests to donate your time to charitable organizations, check in with your neighbor or simply offer a helping hand to those in need. Anyone looking for a volunteer opportunity to help our seniors, they can contact the rsvp center in Chaffee.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.