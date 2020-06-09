Oversized load blocking I-24 eastbound at 52 mile marker

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - An oversized load is blocking Interstate 24 eastbound at the 52 mile marker on Tuesday morning, June 9.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, it tried to travel through a restricted work zone on I-24 through Lyon, Caldwell and Trigg Counties.
The oversized load is jammed between the median barrier wall and a bridge barrier wall near the 52 mile marker.
All eastbound traffic is blocked. The estimated duration is six hours.
KYTC is setting up a detour via the Eddyville-Princeton KY 293 Exit 45 Interchange to KY 93 South to return to I-24 at the Cadiz KY 139 Exit 56 Interchange.
They ask that drivers in the Paducah area heading east on I-24 consider an alternate route from the I-24/I-69 Exit 25 Interchange via I-69 South to the U.S. 68 Draffenville Exit 47 Interchange, then east of U.S. 68 to return to I-24 at the Cadiz Exit 65 Interchange.
