Oversized load blocking I-24 eastbound at 52 mile marker

Oversized load blocking I-24 eastbound at 52 mile marker
An oversized load blocked traffic on I-24 eastbound at the 52 mile marker. (Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Amber Ruch | June 9, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT - Updated June 9 at 10:44 AM

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - An oversized load is blocking Interstate 24 eastbound at the 52 mile marker on Tuesday morning, June 9.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, it tried to travel through a restricted work zone on I-24 through Lyon, Caldwell and Trigg Counties.

The oversized load is jammed between the median barrier wall and a bridge barrier wall near the 52 mile marker.

An oversized load blocked traffic on I-24 eastbound at the 52 mile marker. (Source: KYTC)
An oversized load blocked traffic on I-24 eastbound at the 52 mile marker. (Source: KYTC) (Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)

All eastbound traffic is blocked. The estimated duration is six hours.

KYTC is setting up a detour via the Eddyville-Princeton KY 293 Exit 45 Interchange to KY 93 South to return to I-24 at the Cadiz KY 139 Exit 56 Interchange.

They ask that drivers in the Paducah area heading east on I-24 consider an alternate route from the I-24/I-69 Exit 25 Interchange via I-69 South to the U.S. 68 Draffenville Exit 47 Interchange, then east of U.S. 68 to return to I-24 at the Cadiz Exit 65 Interchange.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.