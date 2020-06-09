4 new COVID-19 cases in Williamson County

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department is reporting four new COVID-19 cases in Williamson County.
The four new cases of COVID-19 include the following:
- One woman in her 30s
- One male child
- One man in his 50s
- One man in his 90s
All are being placed in isolation.
To date, there have been a total of 83 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson county and 12 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19.
Of these positive cases, 58 have recovered in Williamson county and 12 have recovered in Franklin County.
