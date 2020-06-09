4 new COVID-19 cases in Williamson County

4 new COVID-19 cases in Williamson County
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department is reporting four new COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. (Source: MGN Image)
By Jessica Ladd | June 9, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT - Updated June 9 at 3:23 PM

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department is reporting four new COVID-19 cases in Williamson County.

The four new cases of COVID-19 include the following:

  • One woman in her 30s
  • One male child
  • One man in his 50s
  • One man in his 90s

All are being placed in isolation.

To date, there have been a total of 83 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson county and 12 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19.

Of these positive cases, 58 have recovered in Williamson county and 12 have recovered in Franklin County.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.