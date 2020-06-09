2 motorcyclists injured in crash involving a deer

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two motorcyclists were injured in a crash involving a deer in Randolph County, Illinois on Sunday afternoon, June 7.
The crash happened near Bremen on Highway 150 near Chester Rd.
According to Illinois State Police, a 75-year-old Belleville man was driving his motorcycle northbound on Hwy. 150 when a deer ran into the road.
The motorcycle hit the deer and then ran off the left side of the road.
The driver and his 73-year-old passenger, also from Belleville, were thrown from the motorcycle.
Both were transported to St. Louis hospitals with serious injuries.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.