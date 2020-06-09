More than 240K tested for COVID-19 in Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) announced 14,734 Missourians have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 819 deaths.
Currently, there are 611 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at hospitals throughout the state. Approximately 76 of these patients have been ventilated.
DHSS reports 241,461 Missourians have been tested for the virus.
Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to give an update on Missouri’s COVID-19 response at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9.
