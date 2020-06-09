Missouri AG, state AG’s file lawsuit against companies for illegal robocalls

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Billions of illegal robocalls were made last year in the United States and now the Missouri Attorney General said enough is enough.
“14 million illegal calls in Missouri," said Eric Schmitt, Missouri Attorney General.
That’s how many robocalls were made in just a five-month span last year, according to Schmitt.
“People want an end to this kind of call spoofing, these spam calls, violating the no call list and today we took action," he said.
Schmitt said on Tuesday, Missouri and six other states filed a federal lawsuit against two Texas businesses.
“The allegations are that these two companies mislead Missouri residents and residents across the country with fake caller ID’s, numbers for health insurance. I mean billions of calls,” he said.
Schmitt said something needed to be done.
“People shouldn’t be harassed and harangued by these calls that are coming morning, noon and night. They are trying to take people’s money and take advantage of people,” he said.
He said Missourians don’t need to worry about these businesses calling anymore.
“We’re seeking civil penalties, but then also putting a stop to them for good and that’s a really important thing for us to do,” said Schmitt.
Schmitt said if you receive a robocall contact the Missouri Attorney’s General office and add your phone number to the do not call list.
