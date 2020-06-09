KSP searching for multiple subjects non-compliant with sex offender registry in Paducah area

Kentucky State Police say these three main failed to comply with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry. (Source: Kentucky State Police)
By Amber Ruch | June 9, 2020 at 1:54 PM CDT - Updated June 9 at 1:54 PM

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police is asking for the public’s help in finding three people who are non-compliant with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry.

Troopers say Mikel Allen Hutchison, 33, of Smithland, has not lived at his registered address for more than a year and failed to verify his address. It is believed he is in the Paducah area.

Mikel Hutchison is wanted for failing to comply with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry. (Source: KSP)
According to KSP, Anthony L. Shelby, 62, of Paducah, no longer lives at his registered address and failed to verify his current address. They said it is unclear where Shelby may be living.

Anthony Shelby is wanted for failing to comply with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry. (Source: KSP)
Joshua E. Cordle, 32, of Paducah, reportedly left the Halfway House in Paducah, which is his registered address. Troopers say his whereabouts at this time are unknown.

Joshua Cordle is wanted for failing to comply with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry. (Source: KSP)
All three have active warrants for failure to comply with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

