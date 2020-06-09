2 killed in high-speed crash into a tree

2 killed in high-speed crash into a tree
Witnesses told police the car was traveling at a high-rate of speed, possibly more than 100 mph, and did not stop for a stop sign. (Source: WTOC)
By Marsha Heller | June 9, 2020 at 4:32 AM CDT - Updated June 9 at 4:32 AM

CARMI, Ill. (KFVS) - Two men were found dead after an apparent high-speed crash into a tree in Carmi, Illinois late Monday night, June 8.

Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Fackney and 5th Streets just before 9:30 p.m. and found the 29-year-old driver and his 21-year-old passenger dead.

Their names have not been released, but police said both men were from Carmi.

Witnesses told police the car was traveling at a high-rate of speed, possibly more than 100 mph, and did not stop for a stop sign.

The car went off the road and hit a large tree.

The impact of the crash sent the engine of the car, a tire and other debris through a fence into a yard.

Carmi Police said evidence collected at the scene suggests alcohol could have contributed to the crash.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.