2 killed in high-speed crash into a tree

CARMI, Ill. (KFVS) - Two men were found dead after an apparent high-speed crash into a tree in Carmi, Illinois late Monday night, June 8.
Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Fackney and 5th Streets just before 9:30 p.m. and found the 29-year-old driver and his 21-year-old passenger dead.
Their names have not been released, but police said both men were from Carmi.
Witnesses told police the car was traveling at a high-rate of speed, possibly more than 100 mph, and did not stop for a stop sign.
The car went off the road and hit a large tree.
The impact of the crash sent the engine of the car, a tire and other debris through a fence into a yard.
Carmi Police said evidence collected at the scene suggests alcohol could have contributed to the crash.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.