Ketamine-laced pictures of Jesus seized by Customs officers in Louisville, Ky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Louisville intercepted nearly 10 pounds of ketamine concealed inside framed pictures.
According to CBP, officers seized a shipment containing 9.13 pounds of ketamine concealed inside the frames of six pictures depicting Jesus. Officers removed a white, powdery substance from the frames and tested it using a handheld chemical analyzer. They determined it was ketamine.
“The use of religious articles to conceal narcotics and other illicit materials is a common practice used by traffickers with the idea that these articles will be looked at with less scrutiny by CBP Officers, however; our officers are very experienced and remain diligent and thorough in their examination regardless of the nature of the item," said Brian Lick, Chief Customs and Border Protection officer.
According to CBP, ketamine is commonly used for starting and maintaining anesthesia. It induces a trance-like state while providing pain relief, sedation and memory loss. Other uses include sedation in intensive care and treatment of pain and depression.
They said abuse of ketamine is common for its dissociative and psychedelic effects, and it is sometimes known as a “date rape drug." Ketamine abuse typically occurs at raves and nightclubs, according to CBP.
CBP conducts operations at ports of entry throughout the United States and regularly screens arriving international passengers and cargo for narcotics, weapons and other restricted or prohibited products.
