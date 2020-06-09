Kentucky to receive nearly $1.6M to prepare for flu season

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The State of Kentucky received $1,589,381 to prepare for the upcoming flu season.
The money was distributed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and was made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
“Even as we face the current health and economic crisis of the coronavirus, we must also prepare for the upcoming flu season and promote the continued health of Kentucky families,” said Senator Mitch McConnell. “I’m proud my CARES Act continues to deliver critical resources to help keep Kentucky communities safe. By assisting public health officials as they prepare for the flu season, we can protect high-risk Kentuckians, our healthcare heroes and our communities.”
In addition to the federal funds, the CARES Act has had an $11 billion impact in Kentucky, so far.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.