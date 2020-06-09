Health departments break down COVID-19 cases in Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Health departments across the Heartland are trying to understand if there are any patterns when it comes to coronavirus cases in their county.
Some counties breakdown the numbers for the public cases by age, location, gender, active, recovered cases and more.
We talked with Southeast District Health Office Epidemiologist Autumn Grim who said they have seen some upward trends lately in Cape Girardeau County and across the State of Missouri.
"It's trending towards our younger age groups," Grim said. "So initially, we were seeing it more in those older populations, 55 and up, now we are starting to see it in those 20 to 24 year age."
Grim said tracking this data allows them to focus their efforts on any hot spots, focus their attention in that area and intervene to help prevent the spreading of the virus.
The data allows health officials to locate those hot spots and patterns. Cape Girardeau Public Health Center Jane Wernsman said it's the analysis of the numbers that allows them to try to slow down the spreading of COVID-19 in concerned areas.
“It does help us identify where there might be a clustering, more cases occurring or more people affected,” Wernsman said. “Is there something in common there that these people are sharing or have they been to a certain local that makes them more susceptible or maybe an area that folks need to be more aware that we have the potential to be exposed to in that area.”
Wernsman said even though Missouri has relaxed on the stay-at-home order, she said it's still especially important to maintain social distancing guidelines.
“Those measures that we’ve talked about since the beginning of March, the social distancing, the hand washing, wearing a mask, avoid large crowds and stay at home if you’re sick, we still need to do those things.”
