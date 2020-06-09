Grand Tower Fire Chief: “This is the worst sinkhole in 30 years”; main sewer could impact residents

GRAND TOWER, Ill. (KFVS) - The community of Grand Tower is still reeling from the damage caused by major flooding in 2019.
On Monday, City Council voted to take out an emergency loan that would cover damage left by a 28-feet wide sinkhole on Main Street. The loan has been approved through First Southern Bank.
The loan is intended to fix the sanitary sewer sinkhole, a six-inch pump, and a flood pump to pump the water out of town.
The city is continuing to wait on help from the federal government. FEMA has yet to release any funds to the city for the 2019 flood damage.
Grand Tower Fire Chief Dennis Wright said time is of the essence.
“We cant wait on this," said Wright.
According to Wright, the town may be in jeopardy due to this large sinkhole, which is the city’s main sewer drain.
“It’s still flowing now, but when it quits, most of town’s going to be blocked," he said.
The sinkhole started forming last year. Right now it’s about five feet deep, if it continues to collapse, it could run a potential risk to residents and the sewer in their homes because 95 percent of Grand Tower’s sewer drains at the hole.
“It’s an emergency fix, so they couldn’t wait for any grants or anything, so they got to do it and do it quick,” Wright said.
Kathy Matlock has lived in Grand Tower for four years. Today, she detoured around town, due to multiple barriers blocking streets, just to check her mail.
“It scares me because you just don’t know how bad it’s going to get," Matlock said. “And the sewer system, you get that all backed up and everything like that. Then it goes up into your house ruins your furniture, ruins your home.”
This is the third major sinkhole in the town since last year’s flooding.
The fire chief says while this sinkhole may be the worst, he’s still hoping for a more permanent fix.
“I hope FEMA comes through on their part," Wright said. "We get all this fixed up and next year we won’t be fooling with this stuff.”
Bids are out and the cost of the project is estimated between $50,000 and $100,000.
Tuesday afternoon, city workers started adding pumps to prevent serious problems into the night.
FEMA Spokesperson said they will be contact with media soon.
