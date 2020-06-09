FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY

An oppressive start with dew points in the low 70s and actual air temperatures in the low to upper 70s! Scattered light to moderate rain has been moving across the Heartland and behaving during the early morning hours. Strong gusty winds will be an issue all day which is why a wind advisory is in place until 7pm tonight. Winds may gust between 30-40mph with isolated gusts near 45-50mph. Activity looks to remain weaker pre-dawn. However, between 7am-early afternoon, there will be more instability in the atmosphere that can enable strong to severe storms with outer bands in Cristobal. Primary hazards will be strong winds, heavy rain, and even quick spin-up tornadoes. Activity should start to clear by the afternoon, but there is a small chance of an isolated storm if we get enough clearing of the clouds. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.