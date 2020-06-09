2 felony arrests after Poplar Bluff traffic stop

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A traffic stop on Relief street in Poplar Bluff Monday afternoon resulted in two felony arrests and the seizure of drugs, drug paraphernalia and firearms.
Shortly after noon on June 8 officers stopped a white 2001 Ford pickup driven by Alexa Ramos, 27, of Poplar Bluff.
Passenger Kendis Scroggins, 62, of Poplar Bluff, fled the traffic stop on foot; but was taken into custody a short distance from the scene.
Ramos was taken into custody on an outstanding arrest warrant.
An inventory of the vehicle revealed suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia, a shotgun, a rifle, and ammunition.
Ramos was booked in on an outstanding warrant for Dangerous Drugs – Unlawful Use of Paraphernalia; and additional charges of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Scroggins was booked in on Butler County warrants for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender (felony) and Probation Violation (felony); and additional charges of Resisting Arrest, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Scroggins was listed on the Missouri State Highway Patrol Sex Offender Registry as a “Non-Compliant Offender”.
Both subjects were lodged in the Butler County Jail pending review by the Butler County Prosecuting Attorney and possible referral of federal charges.
