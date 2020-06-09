Dorena-Hickman Ferry temporarily closed due to high winds

HICKMAN, Ky. (KFVS) - High winds has forced the Dorena-Hickman Ferry to temporarily halted service on Tuesday, June 9.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry temporarily closed about 10:30 a.m.
Captain Jeremy Newsom reports high winds combined with river currents has created rough river conditions on the Mississippi River at Hickman, Kentucky.
According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour are expected to continue until later afternoon.
There is not an estimated time as to when the ferry service will resume.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Ky. with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Mo.
The ferry is considered a critical transportation link between Kentucky and Missouri for daily commuters and farmers.
The only direct route between Missouri and Kentucky is the Dorena-Hickman Ferry. Missouri and Kentucky are the only border states that are not directly connected by a road or bridge.
