A few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible overnight. Gusty winds and isolated hail possible these storms. Temperatures will range from the mid 60s west to the mid 70s east by daybreak. While we may see a decent amount of sunshine early, more clouds and a few sprinkles will move back in by the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be held in the 70s. The extended forecast looks very calm and pretty nice for this time of year.