CDC vaccination crisis due to pandemic

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) -According to the CDC, vaccinations for children have been down.
Dr. Blaine Eubanks says vaccinations for children have dropped nearly 50 percent.
“A lot of the vaccine preventable illnesses that we see in babies are on the rise and they were on the rise before covid came a problem for us," said Eubanks. "And I’m really concerned were going to see a big gap in babies that didn’t get those vaccines.”
Eubanks said they are taking safety precautions to make sure the rooms are safe for children.
“We have a dedicated room for babies that no one else is in. So if you bring your child in to get vaccinated . Be really confident that no one has been in that room that’s been sick before you,” said Eubanks.
Southern Illinois Health says they take the temperatures of the individuals walking in the door and also make them fill out a questionnaire stating if they have any COVID-19 symptoms or traveled anywhere.
Eubanks believes parents have a safety concern.
“I think the big concern is safety for parents. I think parents are worried about their kids catching an illness and I just want to reassure my families that we have safety measures in place to keep people sick out of the clinic,” said Eubanks. “I know parents are vaccines hesitant for all kinds of reasons. I vaccinate my own daughter I would never give your child anything that I wouldn’t give to my own family.”
If you need more information about setting up an appointment call your local SIH office. They can help you with records and setting up an appointment.
