Carbondale police release surveillance images of suspects in liquor store burglary

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police released surveillance images of suspects stealing from a liquor store on Monday, June 1.
At around 12:34 a.m. on Monday, police say they responded to an alarm at Blue Fish Liquors on Sweets Drive. They said suspects broke into the business, stole property and fled.
According to police, they learned seven suspects were inside the store stealing property. The suspects were described as both females and males.
Police provided images from the store’s surveillance system.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.