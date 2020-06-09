Carbondale police investigating after 17 year old shot

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a 17 year old was shot in a fight on Saturday, June 6.
According to the Carbondale Police Department, officers responded to a Carbondale hospital around 11:32 p.m. in reference to a gunshot victim.
Police say they learned the 17-year-old male was shot in the 300 block of West Walnut Street. They said the victim and suspect are known acquaintances, and the incident stemmed from a dispute between them.
The victim’s wounds are reportedly not life-threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-569-COPS or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-COPS.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.