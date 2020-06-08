What you need to know June 8

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, June 8.
Remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal will likely push into the Heartland this afternoon through Tuesday.
Clouds and rain will move in form the south this afternoon and evening.
Activity will pick up overnight and become stormy Tuesday.
The main concerns is damaging winds, heavy rainfall and severe storms which could include the risk for a few small tornadoes.
A Flash Flood watch has been issued for much of southeast Missouri. Downpours of one to three inches of rain is possible.
The system will quickly move out of the Heartland Tuesday night.
Wednesday will be less hot and humid.
A cold front could bring a round of thunderstorms Friday evening or Friday night.
- The SEMO Major Case Squad has been activated in a shooting investigation in Sikeston. Two women were killed and seven others were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning.
- Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn.
- A majority of the members of the Minneapolis City Council said Sunday they support disbanding the city’s police department, an aggressive stance that comes just as the state has launched a civil rights investigation after George Floyd’s death.
- Police around the U.S. took a less aggressive stance and even sometimes joined protesters demanding a reckoning with institutional racism.
- The FBI and local investigators are trying to determine a possible link between the ambush-style killing of a Northern California sheriff’s deputy Saturday night and that of a federal officer who was fatally shot outside the U.S. courthouse in Oakland more than a week ago.
- The confirmed global death toll from the COVID-19 virus reached at least 400,000 fatalities on Sunday.
- Tropical Storm Cristobal has crashed ashore in Louisiana, and the lopsided storm is also bringing high wind and drenching rains to nearby areas of Mississippi and Alabama.
- A second round of road work is scheduled to begin today on the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge. There will be an extended work zone restriction on the bridge and an 8-foot- 6-inch maximum load width restriction.
- Florida troopers helped deliver a baby in car in during a rainstorm.
- The family of an 8-year-old girl from North Carolina who died of COVID-19 complications wants everyone to know the virus isn’t only a risk for the elderly.
- In a special moment captured on video, a 5-year-old girl was comforted by a Houston police officer during a protest.
