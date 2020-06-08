Tru-Que BBQ reopens after fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau barbecue business that recently burned down has reopened thanks to helping hands in the community.
On May 4, the Tru-Que barbecue takeout spot on Good Hope Street caught fire and burned down. As a staple on the south side of town, area business owners quickly came together to get them up and running again.
Local Business owner Grayson Earlbacher said the decision to help Tru-Que BBQ reopen its doors was an easy one.
“Well, this was so important because the Monday before the fire, he had fed everybody on the southside of town that wanted a free lunch. He fed them for free. And then, his building burns on Friday which is not how it’s supposed to work," Earlbacher said. "Then we all decided, ‘hey let’s get behind it and get him back up and going.’”
Businesses like Soto Properties, Nip Kelly and Earlbacher Gear Machine all donated their time and resources to get the business back open.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.