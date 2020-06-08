Truck runs over man after he forgets to put it in park

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On June 8 around 1:00 p.m. Graves County deputies were dispatched to Carter Road, for a single vehicle collision with injuries.
On arriving at the scene deputies located Freeman Cook, 101, of Mayfield, laying in the roadway.
Cook told deputies that he pulled into his yard, believed he put his truck into park, then exited the vehicle.
The vehicle then began to roll backward and Cook tried to reenter the vehicle to stop it.
He lost his footing and slid under the truck.
The vehicle then backed over Cook, causing him several injuries.
The truck continued into his front yard until a witness to the incident was able to get into the truck and shifted the vehicle into park.
Cook was transported by Air Evac to an out of state hospital, for his injuries.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.