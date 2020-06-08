Traffic backed up on U.S. 51 Ohio River ‘Cairo’ Bridge in Ballard Co. due to work zone

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Traffic is backed up on Monday afternoon in the Wickliffe area due to a work zone on the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge and the Kentucky approach levee.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the 5-mile section of U.S. 51 between Wickliffe, Ky. and Cairo, Ill. has two work zones with extended areas of one lane traffic controlled by an automated signal. Some of the backup may be due to work to install sections of a barrier wall for work on the bridge deck.
Currently, KYTC said the contractor is pulling down the work zones and restoring normal two-way traffic as quickly as possible.
It may take an hour or two for the traffic backup to clear.
According to some reports, it took nearly an hour to travel 4 miles from Wickliffe across the bridge into Illinois.
KYTC engineers will be meeting with the contractor on Tuesday morning to work on a revised traffic plan for the project.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.