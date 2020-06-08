Tonight/Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY

The remnants of Cristobal continue to spin through the Heartland. Overnight, the threat of severe weather is low. The threat for isolated tornadoes will increase through the early morning hours on Tuesday and for some areas continue through the early afternoon. Along with isolated tornadoes, gusty winds and flash flooding are possible. After the tropical storm pushes away from the Heartland in the afternoon hours, our focus will turn to what happens as a front moves through the area. Another round of storms, and possibly even severe storms is possible. There are still some question marks as to *if* these storms will form with the cold front, so it will be something to watch closely. Luckily, after Tuesday, the rest of the seven day looks very calm.