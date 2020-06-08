Suspect arrested in death of retired St. Louis City police captain killed by looters

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS/AP) - St. Louis Police have made an arrest in connection with the death of retired St. Louis City Police Captain David Dorn.
Police said Dorn was killed by looters during unrest in the city on Tuesday, June 2.
On Sunday, June 7, officers arrested Stephan Cannon for murder.
Cannon was charged with murder first, one count burglary first, one count unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of armed criminal action.
Bond was not allowed.
Officers also arrested Jimmie Robinson on one count of burglary first, one count of armed criminal action and one count of stealing. Bond was set at $30,000 cash only.
According to the Associated Press via the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, police found David Dorn, 77, dead on a sidewalk in front of Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry shop, which had been ransacked.
Dorn’s wife said he was a friend of the pawn shop’s owner and frequently checked on the business when alarms went off.
St. Louis city Police released security video of person’s of interest in the deadly shooting of Dorn.
A reward of up $45,000 was offered for information.
Dorn retired from the St. Louis police force in 2007 after 38 years. He then became police chief in a small town north of the city.
