Suspect arrested in death of retired St. Louis City police captain killed by looters
Stephan Cannon was charged with murder in connection with the death of retired St. Louis City Police Captain David Dorn. (Source: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department/Twitter)
By Marsha Heller | June 8, 2020 at 4:10 AM CDT - Updated June 8 at 5:05 AM

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS/AP) - St. Louis Police have made an arrest in connection with the death of retired St. Louis City Police Captain David Dorn.

Police said Dorn was killed by looters during unrest in the city on Tuesday, June 2.

On Sunday, June 7, officers arrested Stephan Cannon for murder.

Cannon was charged with murder first, one count burglary first, one count unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of armed criminal action.

Bond was not allowed.

Officers also arrested Jimmie Robinson on one count of burglary first, one count of armed criminal action and one count of stealing. Bond was set at $30,000 cash only.

Jimmie Robinson was arrested for burglary in connection to the murder investigation of retired St. Louis City Police Captain David Dorn. (Source: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department/Facebook)
According to the Associated Press via the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, police found David Dorn, 77, dead on a sidewalk in front of Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry shop, which had been ransacked.

Dorn’s wife said he was a friend of the pawn shop’s owner and frequently checked on the business when alarms went off.

St. Louis city Police released security video of person’s of interest in the deadly shooting of Dorn.

A reward of up $45,000 was offered for information.

DO YOU RECOGNIZE THESE INDIVIDUALS? These individuals are persons of interest in the fatal shooting of Retired Captain David Dorn that occurred at Lee's Pawn and Jewelry on June 2nd, 2020. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477). CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of UP TO $45,000.00 for tip information that leads the police to arrest the subject(s) responsible.

Posted by St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (OFFICIAL) on Friday, 5 June 2020

Dorn retired from the St. Louis police force in 2007 after 38 years. He then became police chief in a small town north of the city.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved. The Associated Press also contributed to this story.