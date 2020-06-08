Small earthquake recorded near Missouri-Arkansas border

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded near the Missouri-Arkansas state border early Monday, June 8.
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.3 earthquake shook five miles north of Williford, Ark. at approximately 4:25 a.m.
The epicenter of the quake was nearly 50 miles northwest of Jonesboro, Ark. and nearly 50 miles southwest of Doniphan, Mo.
At this time, no one has reported to the USGS that they felt the tremor.
The quake is part of the New Madrid Seismic Network.
