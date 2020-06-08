Shepherd Mountain Bike Park groundbreaking

IRONTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Ironton has broken ground on the Shepherd Mountain Bike Park trails and will have a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, June 12 at 11:00 a.m.
“I am excited for Iron County and the Southeast Missouri Region! Using this city-owned asset will help grow the economy in not only Iron County, but also the surrounding region. In addition, this project will help preserve the beauty of the land and keep it as natural as possible” said Connie Reed, Administrative Director for Iron County Economic Partnership.
The ceremony will take place at the base of Shepherd Mountain on Highway 221 in Ironton.
