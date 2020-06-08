Police searching for man in wrist restraints

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Caruthersville Police Department is looking for a man who took off from police after being arrested early Monday morning, June 8.
Officers arrested Natavian Luster around 4 a.m. on the 600 block of Henrietta.
While Luster was detained in wrist restraints on the side of the road, officers said he ran away.
Charges against Luster are pending.
Anyone with information about Luster’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Caruthersville Police Department at 573-333-2121 or 573-333-4102.
The police department reminds the public that anyone helping Luster avoid police could face charges.
