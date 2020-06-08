2 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Williamson Co.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported two new positive COVID-19 cases on Monday, June 8.
The two new cases are in Williamson County and include a woman in her 30s and a man in his 70s.
According to the health department, they are believed to have acquired the virus through either local contact with known cases, health care exposure or through transmission in the community. Both are being placed in isolation.
As of Monday, there were a total of 78 positive cases of COVID-19 in Williamson County and 57 recoveries. There were a total of 12 positive cases in Franklin County with 12 recoveries.
