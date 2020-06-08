3 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County, Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported three new positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, June 8.
The new cases include a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s.
According to the health department, all acquired the virus through close contact with a known case, or through transmission in the community. They are being placed in isolation.
As of Monday, there were 305 positive cases in Jackson County, including 11 deaths. They said 256 people had been released from isolation in accordance with CDC guidelines. That leaves 38 active cases that are currently being managed.
