658 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

The number of cases of COVID-19 in Illinois over the last five days. (Source: Ill. Dept. of Public Health)
By Amber Ruch | June 8, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT - Updated June 8 at 2:43 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 658 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Monday, June 8, including 23 additional deaths.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 128,415, including 5,924 deaths.

Currently, a total of 1,058,873 Illinoisans have been tested for COVID-19.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website.

