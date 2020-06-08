658 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 658 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Monday, June 8, including 23 additional deaths.
That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 128,415, including 5,924 deaths.
Currently, a total of 1,058,873 Illinoisans have been tested for COVID-19.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website.
