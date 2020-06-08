New drivers education regulations for High Schools

CARBONDALE, IL. (KFVS) - Drivers Education in the state of Illinois is going to look different than before the pandemic.
Carbondale High School resumed its courses Monday. But some new guidelines have been implemented.
“We typically try not to have more than 2 in the car as it is anyway. We have to have a mask inside the car. We ask the kids to have a face covering. Were wiping it down in between drivers, wiping it down before. I’ve got a lot of hand sanitizer,” said head instructor Kim Wheeler.
Safety of students and other drivers is the number one priority.
The DMV has been open since the start of June. It is only accepting new drivers, expired licences and ID’s and lastly vehicle transactions.
But Wheeler wants her kids to get through the program and go get their license.
“Its just hard, I know the kids want their license and were doing our best to try to keep our cars on the road right now to get the time that’s needed for them,” she said.
During the pandemic, a lot of training has been moved to online.
Drivers education was not.
“Do you want to be behind the wheel driving with someone who hasn’t had their training, you know that’s the way to think of it," Wheeler said. "I hope it doesn’t go to that because for the most part most of the students need that training.”
Wheeler says if you have questions about how your school district is handing drivers education you should contact them.
