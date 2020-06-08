3 new cases, 10 more recovered in Southern Seven Region

3 new cases, 10 more recovered in Southern Seven Region
The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is reporting three new COVID-19 cases on June 8. (Source: WVIR)
By Jessica Ladd | June 8, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT - Updated June 8 at 3:56 PM

SOUTHERN SEVEN REGION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is reporting three new COVID-19 cases on June 8.

The individuals are being isolated.

The newly confirmed cases by gender and age are as follows:

  • Alexander County: One female 30s, one female 60s
  • Pulaski County: One male 20

The health department is also reporting ten new recovered cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.

Currently, there are 113 individuals from the Southern Seven region who have recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States.

S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 261 positive cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.

There have been a total of 13 deaths in the region since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.