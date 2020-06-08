More than 281K tested for COVID-19 in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Department of Public Health (KDPH) is expected to give an update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state on Monday, June 8.
As of Saturday, June 6, KDPH reports 11,287 Kentuckians have tested positive for the virus, including 470 deaths and 3,344 recoveries.
Approximately 281,559 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Andy Beshear will share KDPH’s new COVID-19 numbers during his daily update on the state’s response on Monday at 4 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.