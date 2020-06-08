Missouri residents tested for COVID-19 in Scott County

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Scott County Health Department is partnering with the Missouri Department of Health and the Missouri National Guard to conduct a drive-through coronavirus testing for residents within the state in Scott County.
Roughly a hundred and fifty people are being tested to see if they are positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Scott County Health Department Administrator Barry Cook said it's important to get more of an accurate count of how many people have the virus, even those that aren't experiencing symptoms.
"Just getting a higher test number in can give us more of an overall view," Cook said. "A lot of the early testing has been people of course with symptoms, and usually quite a few symptoms, that have already gone to the doctor or whatever reason. This is open for somebody that doesn't even have symptoms."
Cook said it's important that if you are having symptoms to get tested, quarantine yourself and make sure you are keeping your distance away from people.
The next community testing event will take place in Dexter on June 10 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pre-registration is required.
