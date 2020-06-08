Ill. GOP urges EPA to appeal court’s dicamba decision

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - U.S. Representatives Mike Bost, John Shimkus, Adam Kinzinger, Rodney Davis, and Darin LaHood authored a letter on June 8 to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) administrator urging an appeal of the recent June 3 dicamba decision.
The United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit decided to immediately vacate registration of three dicamba products (Xtendimax, Engenia, and FeXapan) during the height of the application season.
Soybean farmers across Illinois have already begun applying dicamba to their crop in order to achieve maximum yield potential.
“This decision by the Ninth Circuit Court could not come at a worse possible time for soybean farmers in Illinois,” said Republican members of the Illinois Congressional delegation. “Dicamba is a vital part of over-the-top (OTT) application plans for soybean farmers across the Midwest, and especially in Illinois. This ruling only causes more uncertainty for producers who are trying to rebound from a historically tough 2019 season while ensuring planting takes place despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We urge Administrator Wheeler to appeal this decision immediately and request a stay of the court order to ensure farmers can finish their soybean planting season without having to worry about whether or not their crop will make it to harvest.”
