Ill. GOP urges EPA to appeal court’s dicamba decision

“This decision by the Ninth Circuit Court could not come at a worse possible time for soybean farmers in Illinois,” said Republican members of the Illinois Congressional delegation. “Dicamba is a vital part of over-the-top (OTT) application plans for soybean farmers across the Midwest, and especially in Illinois. This ruling only causes more uncertainty for producers who are trying to rebound from a historically tough 2019 season while ensuring planting takes place despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We urge Administrator Wheeler to appeal this decision immediately and request a stay of the court order to ensure farmers can finish their soybean planting season without having to worry about whether or not their crop will make it to harvest.”