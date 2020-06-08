Health officials identify 563 new COVID-19 cases in Tennessee, total nearing 27,000

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee COIVD-19 cases are still on the rise. According to state health officials, there have been 563 new cases identified since Sunday afternoon, and three additional deaths reported.
Tennessee Department of Health says the state’s total number of cases is 26,944 with 421 deaths statewide.
Among those cases, there have been more than 1,900 hospitalizations and over 17,500 recoveries.
TDH data shows Shelby County has the highest number of cases in the state with Davidson County not too far behind.
Shelby County health officials reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 Monday.
The county now has 127 deaths and 5,927 cases, up from 5,908 cases Sunday. The Shelby County Health Department says more than 67 percent of the county’s cases have recovered.
So far, more than 86,500 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Shelby County.
According to SCHD, there are active outbreaks at 18 long-term care facilities in Shelby County.
Outbreaks are resolved at another six facilities in the county.
So far, 343 residents and 125 staff members have tested positive for the virus and 56 people have died.
The most recent testing data from the Shelby County Division of Corrections shows six inmates and 13 employees with confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to SCHD, after 700 inmates were tested.
Shelby County remains in phase two of its reopening plan, and health authorities said last week they may delay moving to phase three after a significant increase in cases.
“Our numbers are increasing, and we are alarmed about that,” Shelby County Health Officer Dr. Bruce Randall said at a COVID-19 task force briefing last week.
As of Sunday afternoon, there were more than 26,381 total cases in Tennessee with recoveries in more than 17,000. A total of 418 people have died across the state.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 9,426 total cases and 154 deaths
- Crittenden -- 463 cases; 9 deaths; 324 recoveries
- Cross -- 61 cases; 47 recoveries
- Lee -- 36 cases; 1 death; 18 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 80 cases; 2 deaths; 72 recoveries
- Phillips -- 26 cases; 1 death; 15 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 44 cases; 2 deaths; 29 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 753 cases; 1 death; 656 recoveries
Mississippi -- 17,768 total cases and 837 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 20 cases; 1 death
- Benton -- 16 cases
- Coahoma -- 139 cases; 4 deaths
- DeSoto -- 633 cases; 11 deaths
- Lafayette -- 156 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 93 cases; 3 deaths
- Panola -- 102 cases; 3 deaths
- Quitman -- 32 cases
- Tate -- 103 cases; 1 death
- Tippah -- 84 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 58 cases; 3 deaths
Tennessee -- 26,944 total cases and 421 deaths
- Crockett -- 16 cases; 3 deaths; 12 recoveries
- Dyer -- 67 cases; 44 recoveries
- Fayette -- 155 cases; 2 deaths; 113 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 211 cases; 190 recoveries
- Haywood -- 34 cases; 2 deaths; 26 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 60 cases; 1 death; 45 recoveries
- McNairy -- 24 cases; 15 recoveries
- Tipton -- 480 cases; 3 deaths; 410 recoveries
