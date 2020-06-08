First Alert: Remnants of Cristobal to impact the Heartland

(KFVS) - Today is starting off calm with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
As remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal move closer to the Heartland, clouds will increase.
By late afternoon, storms are likely in southeast Missouri and Tennessee.
Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says there is a chance of strong to severe storms in these areas. The main concerns is damaging winds, heavy rainfall and a small chance of tornadoes.
Highs today will be in the mid-to-upper 80s.
Storm chances and heavy rain continue into Tuesday.
The entire Heartland is under a threat for severe weather. Damaging winds, hail and a possible spin-up tornado are not out of the question.
A Flash Flood watch has been issued for much of southeast Missouri. Downpours of one to three inches of rain is possible.
A cold front will move in by Tuesday night into Wednesday morning which could also cause more severe weather.
After the storms, it will be dry with less hot and humid conditions into the weekend.
Temperatures will be between the low and mid 80s.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.