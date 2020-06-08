First Alert Action Day tonight and tomorrow due to the threat of flooding, high winds, and isolated tornadoes.

Good Monday Afternoon Heartland. We are seeing high clouds moving in ahead of our storm system that will begin to impact the Heartland later today. A few storms will develop across our southern counties this afternoon and evening. These storms will be capable of gusty winds and a brief tornado or two. Temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 80s this afternoon. Due to the possible impacts from flooding, gusty winds, and isolated tornadoes, a First Alert Action Day has been issued through tomorrow.
Scattered storms will rotate around the center of what once was Cristobal. As the center of circulation approaches the area tonight, we will see locally heavy rain and gusty winds. Flash flooding will be a concern especially across our western counties. The storms that develop in the rain bands tomorrow will have the potential to produce gusty winds and isolated tornadoes. Late tomorrow into tomorrow evening a cold front will move through the area. This will spark a few isolated storms. These storms will be capable of gusty winds and isolated tornadoes.
Lows tonight will be in the lower to middle 70s. Highs tomorrow will reach the middle to upper 80s with a few areas approach 90 degrees.
The Heartland will see big cool down behind a cold front on Wednesday. This will set the stage for a fairly nice remainder of the work week into the weekend.