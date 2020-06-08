First Alert Action Day tonight and tomorrow due to the threat of flooding, high winds, and isolated tornadoes.

Scattered storms will rotate around the center of what once was Cristobal. As the center of circulation approaches the area tonight, we will see locally heavy rain and gusty winds. Flash flooding will be a concern especially across our western counties. The storms that develop in the rain bands tomorrow will have the potential to produce gusty winds and isolated tornadoes. Late tomorrow into tomorrow evening a cold front will move through the area. This will spark a few isolated storms. These storms will be capable of gusty winds and isolated tornadoes.