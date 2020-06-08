Cristobal Impact The Heartland Today

A calm start this morning across the Heartland with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Clouds will increase from south to north as tropical depression Cristobal moves further north inland. By the late afternoon, storms are likely in southeast Missouri and Tennessee along the outer bands of this system. There is a chance of strong to severe storms in these areas. We will have to monitor for gusty winds up to 40mph or higher, heavy rain, and a small chance of a tornado being the primary threats. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 80s.
The center of Cristobal looks to just barely stay outside of our western counties. However, western areas in southeast Missouri have the highest chances of flash flood issues tonight into Tuesday as we continue to have heavy rain and very gusty winds continue. Embedded storms could be strong to severe on Tuesday with the entire Heartland under a threat for severe weather. Damaging winds, hail, and a possible spin up tornado are not out of the question.
What will complicate matters is a cold front moving in by Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This can help instability provide more severe weather during this time that will need to be monitored.
Now for some good news, we do look to stay dry almost through the entire second half of the week into the weekend. Temperatures will be between the low and mid 80s and feeling slightly more comfortable than last week. As of now, next weekend is looking very nice!
-Lisa
