Cristobal Impact The Heartland Today

A calm start this morning across the Heartland with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Clouds will increase from south to north as tropical depression Cristobal moves further north inland. By the late afternoon, storms are likely in southeast Missouri and Tennessee along the outer bands of this system. There is a chance of strong to severe storms in these areas. We will have to monitor for gusty winds up to 40mph or higher, heavy rain, and a small chance of a tornado being the primary threats. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 80s.