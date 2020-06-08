COVID-19 impacts fundraising for Heartland volunteer fire department

CAMPBELL HILL, Ill. (KFVS) - One Heartland volunteer fire department needs a boost after the COVID-19 pandemic cuts its main source of income.
“Right now, the in is not as good as it could be," said Ray Hunter, Campbell Hill volunteer firefighter.
Hunter is talking about the money coming into his department and how the pandemic is drying up that main source of income.
“The biggest effect that it’s had on us is fundraising. We have already had to cancel two fundraisers. We’ve had to cancel our annual meeting and we’ve canceled the picnic this summer," he said.
Hunter said that’s like cancelling the department’s entire budget.
“We’re not a taxing body so we make our money off of fish fries and dues payments and chicken fries, raffles and things like that,” he said.
And Hunter is already worried about the big event they’ve got planned for this fall.
“It’s just uncertain right now, you know, depends on if we get another big increase in cases. I mean there is so many depends."
He said he is hopeful something can be done.
“We’re hoping that either at the state or federal level for some operating fund grants. That’s kind of where our head is at right now,” said Hunter.
Hunter said even though the budget is tight, he believes this is a disaster they can handle.
“We always seem to be able to find a way and the community has been very, very supportive in things like building this addition and the donation we got from the bank. We are very well supported by our community," he said.
Hunter said this isn’t just a problem at Campbell Hill, other smaller departments are faced with the same issue.
